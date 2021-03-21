Amber Alert issued for Waco teenager

There is an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared from Waco Sunday morning.

Waco police say Alejandra Diana Castro has been abducted. She was last seen around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning from the area of Connor Avenue and South 20th Street.

Castro is believed to be in grave and immediate danger. She is 5’5″, 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing glasses, a white crop top, blue jeans, and an Ariat jacket with the flag of Mexico on the back the last time she was seen.

If you know where she is or have any information about her , please call Waco Police at (254) 750-7500.