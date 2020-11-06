Amber Alert issued for abducted children out of New York

News
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children reported abducted out of New York State.

Autumn and Evelyn Collis were reported abducted by Amanda Collis at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5th out of Binghamton, New York.

Amanda Collis is driving a black 2015 Kia Forte with a Maryland registration 9EF0726. They were last seen entering Pennsylvania on Interstate 81.

Autumn Collis is described as an eight-year-old girl, three feet, six inches tall and weighing 52 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes and she was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Evelyn Collins is described as an eight-year-old girl, three feet, six inches tall and weighing 52 pounds. She has blonde hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Amanda Collis is described as a 37-year-old woman, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you see them, you are urged to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss