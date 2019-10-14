Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

SECOND PERSON OF INTEREST DETAINED

In a press conference Monday morning, Birmingham Police confirmed they have detained a second person of interest in Kamille’s abduction. There is no new information on her location, and the Amber Alert has been expanded to surrounding states.

Watch the press conference:

Missing 3-year-old 'Cupcake' Kidnapping investigation press conference BREAKING UPDATE: Birmingham Police give update on the investigation into a kidnapped 3-year-old, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/35Is7ei Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, October 14, 2019

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.