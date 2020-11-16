AMBER Alert: Beeville police search for boy and woman in connection with abduction

BEEVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Beeville Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old boy last seen Sunday night and a woman accused in his abduction.

Beeville police are looking for Jeremiah Thomas, who was last seen in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street around 10:23 p.m. Sunday. He is described as Black, 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also looking for Shannon Delilah Thomas, 32. She was last heard from in Beeville. Shannon is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a stolen green 2014 Chevy Sonic with a Texas license plate numbered GCW5960.

Example of green 2014 Chevy Sonic

Authorities believe Jeremiah is in danger. If you have any information, call Beeville Police at (361) 358-8100.

Beeville is located in between San Antonio and Corpus Christi.