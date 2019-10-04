Amarillo’s State of the City Address 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today was the State of the City Address with Mayor Ginger Nelson and other city leaders.

They discussed several accomplishments throughout the city during the past year, like the progress they have made in bringing the vet school to our area, the new efforts by the city to clean up alleys and neighborhoods, and the success of Hodgetown.

“What do you imagine for our city? We get to decide what kind of city we want to live in and we are imaging now what our children and grandchildren will put into place,” said Mayor Nelson. “We are getting very good at making big goals and executing on them. So what big goal do you want for our city?”

City leaders also discussed the direction the city is going, some projects they have planned, including the Thompson Park Pool and upgrades to the Amarillo Civic Center.

See the full State of the City below: