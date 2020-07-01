Amarillo Public Health Director addresses uptick in COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, public health director Casie Stoughton discussed the uptick in the number of cases in our area.

Stoughton said the city saw an increase in cases with an average of 20 cases per day, and so far this week, an average of 30 cases per day.

Stoughton wants to remind everyone to practice the COVID prevention tips.

Stoughton said, “Please remember to wear a mask. Stay six feet away from others and, most importantly, don’t go to church or anywhere else if you’re sick or have recently been tested.”

The City of Amarillo remains at level orange.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:46 p.m. on July 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3030
Briscoe31
Carson66
Castro87144
Childress75
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry16558
Dallam86152
Deaf Smith30516196
Donley2728
Gray1174105
Hall212
Hardeman53
Hansford28220
Hartley38212
Hemphill81
Hutchinson6543
Lipscomb118
Moore89315804
Ochiltree53250
Oldham413
Parmer1998110
Potter2,913392,476
Quay613
Randall8997754
Roberts32
Roosevelt59130
Sherman3030
Swisher35120
Texas9866973
Union81
Wheeler1615
TOTAL7,1081095,896
