Amarillo Public Health Director addresses uptick in COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During today’s City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, public health director Casie Stoughton discussed the uptick in the number of cases in our area.
Stoughton said the city saw an increase in cases with an average of 20 cases per day, and so far this week, an average of 30 cases per day.
Stoughton wants to remind everyone to practice the COVID prevention tips.
Stoughton said, “Please remember to wear a mask. Stay six feet away from others and, most importantly, don’t go to church or anywhere else if you’re sick or have recently been tested.”
The City of Amarillo remains at level orange.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:46 p.m. on July 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|3
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|87
|1
|44
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|165
|–
|58
|Dallam
|86
|1
|52
|Deaf Smith
|305
|16
|196
|Donley
|27
|–
|28
|Gray
|117
|4
|105
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|3
|Hansford
|28
|2
|20
|Hartley
|38
|2
|12
|Hemphill
|8
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|65
|–
|43
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|893
|15
|804
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|50
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|199
|8
|110
|Potter
|2,913
|39
|2,476
|Quay
|6
|1
|3
|Randall
|899
|7
|754
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|59
|1
|30
|Sherman
|30
|–
|30
|Swisher
|35
|1
|20
|Texas
|986
|6
|973
|Union
|8
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|7,108
|109
|5,896
