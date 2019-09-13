Amarillo’s Northwest Quadrant Seal Coat Project Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo’s Northwest Quadrant Seal Coat project is underway, and is expected to continue through the weekend.

Beginning today, the contractor will be moving from residential areas within the northwest portion of Amarillo to isolated areas of northeast Amarillo.

On Saturday, the contractor will begin the final phase of the project on S. Western St. from Interstate 27 to Arden Road, and S.W. Third Ave from Taylor Street to Grant Street.

For a map with more information about the exact locations impacted by this project, please visit the City of Amarillo’s homepage at www.amarillo.gov.

This project was identified in the 2017-2021 Community Investment Program and is funded by Proposition 1, which was approved by voters in November 2016.

The contract includes provisions to help minimize the impact to traffic. However, residents in the area should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones. Some residents may even need to find alternate routes at various times due to temporary road closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

The city and its contractor would like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience and understanding. For more information or questions concerning this road improvement project, please call CP&DE at (806) 378-9334.