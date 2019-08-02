Amarillo’s homeless veteran population down since January

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo performed its second Point-in-Time Count on Friday, July 26. While the results of the count will not be released for a few weeks, KAMR Local 4’s Maggie Glynn sat down with the city’s Director of Community Development, Juliana Kitten, to discuss some standout statistics from the count that took place earlier this year, and what has changed since then.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development only requires the city to perform one PIT count a year in January, but Amarillo is trying to build its database, to better understand our homeless population. Kitten explains the reasoning behind the first-ever summer count, “We also wanted to get a picture of, what does it look like in summertime? Do you find more people? Or are people traveling and they’ve gone on?”

Some may have gone on, but Kitten explains an alarming statistic from the PIT count earlier this year is in Amarillo’s chronic homelessness. “Within the homeless population, 34% meet HUD’s definition of chronically homeless. So that typically, I was expecting about 15%. Compared to other places in Texas, we’re three times what their chronic population is,” Kitten explained.

That’s where the city’s ‘Coming Home’ program comes in, specifically serving the chronically homeless. “Originally our goal was to serve 25 households, and we’re actually serving 33 households, and that’s 49 people.”

While the data for the PIT count last week won’t officially come in for a few weeks, Kitten says one statistic she can discuss is the homeless veteran population. In January, there were 34 veterans living on the streets. Now, that number has been cut in half.

“We know the names of these veterans, and we say okay, how do we get them into housing? What kind of services do they need? So at the last meeting we had before the PIT count, we knew that there were 17 on the street. So it was kind of interesting that when we did our pit count, that’s what exactly matched up.”

The city is using new technology to keep track of each person counted. Everything is entered into the Homeless Management Information System, which is also used by shelters and transitional housing places. Names are put into the databases so the city can find people again, track how long they’ve been homeless, and organizations they may have received help from in the past.

Kitten also says the increased number of volunteers they have had last week and this past January allows them to count more people outside of just downtown.