Amarillo’s average gas price falls nearly 8 cents to $1.98/g

Hello and good Monday morning folks. Clouds are back covering the area and we're looking for a chilly day overall, as we warm up from the 20s early on to the 30s and 40s this afternoon, with the coldest spots being in the northeastern Texas Panhandle. A disturbance in the upper-levels brings rain showers our way from the southwest after 12 pm, while our northeast locations could see light snow instead, though we won't see any accumulations today.

Tonight will be a different story, as snow takes over as the primary type of precipitation that continues through Tuesday with blustery winds. White out conditions will be possible by your morning commute as temperatures rise from the 20s to the low 30s tomorrow afternoon. The snow finally ends Wednesday morning, and as of this writing, it looks like we'll see between 3 and 6 inches of accumulation when the event is over. A few spots could see slightly higher amounts. The most snow looks to fall over the western Texas Panhandle while the least will be seen to the east. Tomorrow and Wednesday morning, take extra time to get to where you're going and slow down for icy roads.

Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon as we heat up above freezing and a warming trend continues into the weekend with breezy winds.

Meteorologist Chris Martin