Amarillo’s average gas price falls nearly 8 cents to $1.98/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.98/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations. Gas prices in Amarillo are 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.84/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.79/g while the highest is $2.95/g, a difference of $1.16/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.59/g while the most expensive is $101.90/g, a difference of $101.31/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g today. The national average is down 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.05/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.08/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.30/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.33/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.11/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.15/g.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Caught on Cam: Texas store owner shoots at man during attempted robbery
- Wind turbine blade disposal becoming an environmental problem
- Amarillo Police: 9 unsolved fatal hit and runs in the last 10 years
- A cybersecurity research firm identifies brands subject to “phishing”
- Bud Light is selling its beer in heart shaped boxes