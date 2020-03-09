Amarillo’s average gas price drops to $1.98/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.98/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations. Gas prices in Amarillo are 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $1.78/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.81/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.78/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.61/g while the most expensive is $4.87/g, a difference of $4.26/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.36/g today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lubbock- $2.00/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.04/g.
- Midland Odessa- $2.24/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.24/g.
- Oklahoma- $2.07/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.13/g.
