Amarillo Zoo prepares to reopen May 29th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Zoo is preparing to reopen their doors come May 29th.

“The hardest part is the animals are missing the visitors, but we’re still here caring everyday for them,” Kayla Sell, the visitor services specialist, stated.

Staff said the zoo grounds are pretty ideal for social distancing but there are still changes being made to help ensure safety for everyone.

“Precautions we’re taking right now are our employees, we are trying to keep our social distancing while we’re working. Not much has changed in the animals side, and of course if anyone is sick we recommend they stay home. For reopening purposes employees are required to wear masks,” Sell explained.

According to Sell, zoo staff is working hardtop ensure that everything is kept sanitary.

“The places that we would have issues with social distancing are not going to be available to the public. So our herpetarium and our education building won’t be available and any places that will be a high contact area will not be available,” Sell explained.

Until the reopening, people are encouraged to take a look at the zoo’s social media page for behind the scenes footage of the animals.