Amarillo Youth Choirs Hosts “Raise Your Voices” Choir Camp

All this week, the Amarillo Youth Choirs is hosting the “Raise Your Voices” choir camp at St. Stephens United Methodist Church here in Amarillo for area youth.

“There’s not so much for the younger students and this is for the younger students,” said Katherine Stribling, Executive Director, Amarillo Youth Choirs.

Talent level need not apply in this camp, it covers your beginners and advanced.

“It’s all levels and we can teach them sight reading or we can teach them from the beginning of what are these black dots on the page,” said Stribling.

It also offers unique opportunities like giving the attendees a chance to try out for the Amarillo Youth Choirs.

“Depending on your vocal level and age, you’d either be placed in the prepatory choir or the concert choir and the concert choir is the touring choir that goes all over the world,” said Stribling.

While it is a choir camp, attendees have learned much more than just about singing and music.

“That you shouldn’t be shy to share your talent. You should always thrive for greatness and share your talent and be confident in yourself to do that,” said Nicholas Shaffer, Camp Attendee.

“I used to be shy and always in the background and stuff. Now I’m just trying to be out front,” said Ava Hewes, Camp Attendee.