AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman has pled guilty after recently being arrested for charges related to distributing methamphetamine, according to documents from the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas.

According to court documents released Tuesday, Courtney Renee Perkins pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” after an operation by officers with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in October 2021.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, an undercover DEA agent met with Perkins to purchase nearly 84 grams of meth in Glenwood Park. Perkins was arrested after the incident in early 2022.

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties that Amarillo Federal Court officials can impose include: