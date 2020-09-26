Amarillo Woman enjoys 100th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Josephine Aureli of Amarillo turned 100 on Friday, September 25, and enjoyed her family’s company at her special birthday party.

Aureli’s family held a little gathering for her at a relative’s house that included a group singing some of Josephine’s favorite songs. Josephine’s family said she is a doll and a character.

Pat Swindell, of the singing group, serenaded the birthday girl, to which she seemed to enjoy, as she sang back the lyrics ‘Fly Me to the Moon’. In all, the birthday party was a beautiful, heartwarming event that Josephine seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

