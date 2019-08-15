Amarillo woman dies in an off-highway-vehicle accident

An Amarillo woman has died after an off-highway vehicle accident on Corkscrew Pass in San Juan County, Colorado.

County officials say “Sandy” Anita Posey of Amarillo was met by first responders in a private Jeep and transferred to an ambulance where they say her condition quickly worsened.

They say they were unable to revive her, despite help from a Flight for Life crew and CPR.

According to reports, Posey was traveling with friends and family and was the only person operating the quad-style vehicle when she was injured.