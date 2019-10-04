Amarillo Woman arrested for murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman has been arrested for murder.

According to Amarillo Police, on September 29, APD officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of South Bowie St. on a shooting.

The victim, identified as Aaron Carter, 25, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The APD Homicide Unit determined Carter was murdered.

On October 3, Carter’s wife, Brittney Carter, 28, was arrested on a murder warrant and booked into the Randall County Detention Center.

