AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Witches’ Council 2019 Witches’ Ball: Summoning of the Spirits will be benefiting The Polaris Project.

The Polaris Project helps to fight against human trafficking

Polaris’ National Human Trafficking Resource Center and BeFree Textline have responded to 31,000 instances of human trafficking nationally.

The organization helps to connect victims, law enforcement, and service care providers with the help and information they need.