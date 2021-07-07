Amarillo Wesley Community Center Hosting School Supply Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s almost time for kids to go back to school, and that means getting the school supply list.

For some, the cost of the supplies can really break the bank.

The Wesley Community Center is hosting the 7th Annual “Back 2 School Extravaganza”.

From now through August 9th you can drop off school supplies to help out students across the area.

Below is a list of what they need, for more information you can call Liz at (806) 372-7960 or Benji at (806) 471-1859 or drop off supplies at the Wesley which is located at 1615 S. Roberts St.