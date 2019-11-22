Amarillo Vision Specialists holds annual toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Vision Specialists is holding its annual toy drive.

The event provides a free eye exam in exchange for a toy donation.

Last year, Amarillo Vision Specialists collected around $40,000 worth of toys for the Amarillo chapter of Toys for Tots.

It also provided $13,000 worth of free exams for patients that might otherwise be unable to afford them.

“We’re just trying to do our part to give back to the community”, There’s no better way to do that than by helping make Christmas merry for kids,” said Dr. Shauna Thornhill, OD, owner of Amarillo Vision Specialists.

The event was held Saturday, November 23rd at the Grand Street location inside of Walmart from 9:00 am-7:00 pm.

Many businesses have set up donation drop off boxes at their locations.

If you or your company are interested in donating call (806) 372-1977 for more information.