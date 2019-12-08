Amarillo Vet Center fights back against veteran suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Vet Center provides several services to veterans throughout the panhandle.

The AVC is part of a readjustment counseling service that provides services to veterans and their families free of charge.

“We asses them for what they need. If they need individual counseling, if they need couples counseling or if they need group counseling,” Wesley Landry, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, explained.

Landry, a veteran himself said he has assisted many service members dealing with issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The struggle however often comes from identifying the type.

“Right now PTSD is a huge thing, but so are other items such as military sexual trauma,” Landry stated.

According to Landry, military sexual trauma effects more men than women and can often be hard for veterans to get help for because many have trouble discussing it.

“Ideally the veterans will come in and they will take part in a plan to help themselves with where they’re at during that time,” Landry said.

The AVC has made a way to accommodate those veterans in need of help by making a mobile vet center.

“If I’m out with the mobile vet center and I come across a veteran in a crisis situation it’s my job to keep that veteran safe,” Landry stated.

This is just one way they are trying to fight back against veteran suicide.

“That’s why we have a satellite. that way we can have a counselor talk to that veteran at that time and it gives them an opportunity to receive real-time assistance where they’re at,” Landry explained.

The goal is to one day eliminate veteran suicide altogether.

The Amarillo Vet Center also provides group counseling, and if they can not provide the help you need they can refer you to a place that will.