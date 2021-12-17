Amarillo VA updates visitation policy for Community Living Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System announced an updated visitation policy for the Community Living Center (CLC). They said starting Monday, Dec. 20, residents will be able to receive visitors if the policy is properly followed.

According to the VA, CLC residents will be allowed to receive visits from one visitor over the age of 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In order to guarantee the safety of residents, staff, and guests, the VA said the following steps must be followed prior to any visit:

Before arrival

All visits will be by appointment only to ensure appropriate spacing;

Each visit may be scheduled for up to 2 hours per day to afford all residents visitation opportunities;

All visits will take place in Welcome Home unit only (designated visitation room);

Visitors must have a negative COVID test within 48-72 hours of the visit (Tests will be at visitor expense and can be completed at testing centers, doctor’s offices, ERs, hospitals, pharmacies or via home test).

During check-in

Visitors will be verbally screened for COVID-19 upon arrival, as well as required to provide the following information:

Name of visitor;

Name of resident they are visiting;

Visitor will be required to sign in;

Visitor will need to confirm (verbally or via documentation) that the visitor has received a negative COVID test within 48-72 hours prior to the visit;

If a visitor cannot verify a negative Covid test, then a greenhouse visitation will be offered to the visitor.

After check-in

Residents and visitors will be asked to follow COVID-19 infection preventive measures: