Amarillo VA to host free flu shot clinics for enrolled Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo VA Health Care System will start providing free flu shots for enrolled VA Veterans at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Childress, Clovis, Dalhart and Lubbock starting in October.

• The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center will hold vaccine clinics:

➢ Monday-Friday, October 7th –11th, 8:30am-Noon; Kollmar room (2nd floor)

➢ Saturday, October 12, 2019, 8:30am-Noon, Main Lobby

➢ Evening clinic: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Main Lobby

• The Clovis CBOC will hold vaccine clinics:

➢ October 1, 2019 1:00pm – 4:00pm (Mountain Standard Time, spouses welcome)

➢ October 8, 2019 1:00pm – 3:00pm (Mountain Standard Time, no spouse)