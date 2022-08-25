AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that it will team up with Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host the Fourth Mission blood drive on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the VA hospital, located at 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd.

The VA noted that an appointment can be made to donate blood by calling 806-331-8833 as no walk-ins will be accepted.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA reminded the community that there is a blood shortage in the area and that blood donations are greatly needed during this time.

Follow the Amarillo VA on Facebook to find out more information on the hospital.