Amarillo VA receives Interim Director

AMARILLO VA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo VA Health Care System welcomes Interim Director, Mr. Zachary Sage, who was installed as the Medical Center Director on Sept. 9.

Prior to his appointment as Interim Director, he served as the Associate Director of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Sage previously served as the Associate Director for the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System.

Sage has been serving in the VA since 2007. Mr. Sage is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

