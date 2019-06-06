Amarillo VA hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will take resumes and conduct interviews for multiple positions on June 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the Human Resources Building (Bldg. 9).
The Amarillo VA is seeking applicants for:
- Advanced medical support assistants
- RN
- LVN
- Nursing assistants
- pharmacy technicians
- medical reimbursement technician
- entry level engineering positions
- food service workers
- medical support assistants
- health benefits assistants
- motor vehicle operator
- management and program analyst
More Stories
-
According to the post, Smith said the little boy passed away after a…
-
Good Thursday evening everyone.
-
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood prison…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-