Amarillo VA hosting job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will take resumes and conduct interviews for multiple positions on June 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the Human Resources Building (Bldg. 9).

The Amarillo VA is seeking applicants for: