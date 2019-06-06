Amarillo VA hosting job fair

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will take resumes and conduct interviews for multiple positions on June 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the Human Resources Building (Bldg. 9).

The Amarillo VA is seeking applicants for:

  • Advanced medical support assistants
  • RN
  • LVN
  • Nursing assistants
  • pharmacy technicians
  • medical reimbursement technician
  • entry level engineering positions
  • food service workers
  • medical support assistants
  • health benefits assistants
  • motor vehicle operator
  • management and program analyst

