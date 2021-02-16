Amarillo VA Health Care System temporarily reducing face-to face appointments

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System reports it is changing all face-to-face health appointments to telephone or virtual appointments from Feb. 17-19.

The Amarillo VA said this will impact all of its campuses including the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center in Amarillo, and its outpatient care clinics in Childress, Clovis, Dalhart and Lubbock.

According to Amarillo VA officials, veterans with urgent health needs can still go to Thomas E. Creek VA’s Emergency Department or go to the nearest emergency room.