AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo VA Health Care System celebrated 100 years of The Women Veterans Experience offering healthcare to women Veterans.

According to an Amarillo VA press release, Sept. 14 will officially make 100 years of healthcare for women Veterans which was established in 1923 by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Amarillo VA detailed that historically the U.S. Military service was dominated by men due to the gender roles, and restrictions that limited women’s participation. Officials said today that 10% of Veterans are women, and due to the evolving roles and opportunities the percentage is gradually increasing.

“I am proud to be able to say I served my country,” said Donna Sargent, U.S. Air Force Veteran. “Too many people think that women can’t be Veterans. I know the total number of Veterans is a small percentage of the population, but the number of women Veterans is even smaller. I take pride knowing I am part of the elite few who chose to serve.”

Officials plan on celebrating the contributions and sacrifices of women Veterans and highlighting their invaluable role in defending the country. Because of this, efforts are being made to address the unique needs and challenges women Veterans may face, such as health care and support services tailored to their experiences.

“I didn’t hear good things about VA,” said Maldonado. “If VA couldn’t take care of the men, I wasn’t sure they could take care of me. I was pleasantly surprised when I had my first appointment. My doctor genuinely cared about me, the ‘whole’ me. She worked to ensure I was taken care of. Being taken care of by VA means I can take care of my work and my loved ones around me.”

For more information regarding Amarillo VA Health Care System visit their website.