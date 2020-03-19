Amarillo VA Announces Safeguards to Protect Veterans, Visitors and Employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System is taking precautions against COIVD-19 by limiting exposure risk to veterans, volunteers, employees, and visitors.

From the Amarillo VA Health Care System:

Effective immediately, a temporary “no visitor” policy has been adopted at all Amarillo VAHCS facilities as follows:

No visitors will be allowed on campus to include family members nor caregivers. Moreover, children 18 years of age or younger are not allowed at Amarillo VA facilities, which includes the following: Amarillo VA Main Campus Lubbock Community Based Outpatient Clinic Clovis Community Based Outpatient Clinic Childress Community Based Outpatient Clinic Dalhart Community Based Outpatient Clinic



Access to the Amarillo VA Community Living Center (VA nursing homes), and visitation to the inpatient units is no longer permitted. These units are being strictly monitored to protect patients deemed more vulnerable and at higher risk. This means no outside visitors will be permitted to see residents in these units and inpatient areas. The only exceptions will be in compassionate cases, when Veterans are in their last stages of life. Learn more about VA’s announcement here.

To minimize risk for employees and Veterans, everyone who enters the Amarillo VAHCS’ campuses will be pre-screened verbally. In Amarillo, screenings will take place while the person is still in their vehicle. Screening at all other campuses will take place

at the main entry points. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments.

The screening consists of three questions:

Have you or a close contact traveled to an area with widespread or sustained community transmission of COVID-19 within 14 days of symptom onset? Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have COVID-19? Do you have a fever or worsening cough or shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms?

Lastly, the Amarillo VA Health Care System is temporarily ceasing all participation in public outreach events until further notice.

Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu, or cold are urged to call 806-355-9703 (option 2) before coming to the VA. Veterans with a scheduled appointment will be contacted in advance for possible virtual options, such as VA Video Connect (VAVC), tele-health or telephone appointments. In addition, all elective (non-urgent) surgeries will be rescheduled as appropriate.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System understands these actions may be inconvenient to some; however, these measures will help protect those who trust VA for their care and the employees who provide that care. More information for Veterans is here: https://www.va.gov/coronavirus

