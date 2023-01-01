AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Jan. 1, letting drivers in the Amarillo area know of some of the ongoing projects that could impact traffic.

According to a news release from the Amarillo district of TxDOT, officials provided updates on the following projects:

Watch for various lane closures throughout the week on the US 60 bridge over State Loop (SL) 335 for patching.

On Amarillo Boulevard, the westbound right lane will be closed at various locations from Grand Street to Buchanan Street for sidewalk and driveway upgrades.

According to the release, drivers are asked to drive with caution and reduce speed through work zones. Officials with the Amarillo TxDOT also stressed that all projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other events. For more information, visit its website.