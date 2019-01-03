Amarillo Tourism on the Rise Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - When you think of Texas tourism, you probably think of Dallas, Austin, or South Padre Island, not Amarillo. Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council Senior Vice President Dan Quandt knows the outside perception of the city, and embraces it. "We acknowledge the fact, yeah we'd like to be the destination," Quandt said. "But for a lot of people we are the spot on the way."

That still means tourism revue. In 2017 alone, Amarillo brought in $870 million from tourists. That's more than double the revenue South Padre Island had. Quandt told KAMR Local 4 that money is not just from people passing through. The city has a lot of things that people come here specifically to see. "Cadillac [Ranch], Big Texan, Palo Duro Canyon, and things like that," Quandt said. "Also places like the Discovery Center, the Panhandle Plains Historic Museum, a lot of places in the area that we as residents kind of take for granted."

Plus, with minor league baseball making its return to Amarillo in 2019, that gives people form out of town another reason to come spend their money in Amarillo. "One of our biggest businesses is group motor coach tours, people get on a bus and go somewhere. Well there are specialized tours that just like to go to AA baseball," Quandt said. "That's obviously something we've never had a chance to do before. It's just creating another buzz, and another way to promote the area."