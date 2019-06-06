Amarillo to host second part of 2019 “Love Never Fails” Global Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses

One of the largest global conventions in 2019, spanning six continents and over 200 countries and presented in over 400 languages, will be coming to Amarillo, TX 6/7/19-6/9/19. Beginning in May 2019, Jehovah’s Witnesses will host a global series of three-day conventions featuring the theme “Love Never Fails.” It is anticipated that there will be an attendance of 4,800 at two conventions to be held at Cal Farley Coliseum, Civic Center.

The program in Amarillo, TX will be tied into one of seven larger international conventions held in the United States. These larger international conventions will be hosting a total of 35,000 foreign delegates coming from 105 countries. Worldwide there are 22 major cities in 18 countries that have been selected to host international convention events. In total, as many as 140,000 delegates will be traveling from numerous countries to attend these larger gatherings.

“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” states James Gianopoulos, a local representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Local Jehovah’s Witnesses get an opportunity to meet and enjoy association with their fellow Witnesses, and the community here in Amarillo is happy to accommodate the influx of visitors at the many local cafés, restaurants, hotels, and popular tourist destinations.”

Times and locations for these public conventions can be found on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org.

Amarillo Public Convention Quick Facts

• Date(s): May 31, 2019 – June 2, 2019 & June 6, 2019 – June 9, 2019

• Venue: Cal Farley Coliseum, Civic Center

• Projected Attendance: 4,800

• Program Language(s): English

Convention Program Highlights. The convention program will examine how Bible principles help people in practical ways. The Friday program will address how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty. Saturday’s program will consider how Bible principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another. Sunday’s program will include a public Bible discourse entitled “True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?” that will address overcoming prejudice and hatred. Conventions of Jehovah’s Witness are free to the public; no collections are taken. See a complete program schedule, and watch a video about conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses.