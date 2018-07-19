Amarillo Teen Competes in National High School Finals Rodeo

Last month, Dawson Gleaves came out on top at the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Abilene.

This week, the 16-year-old bull rider from Amarillo is competing in Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Dawson, or “Sticky” as the rodeo community knows him, has been riding since he was just three years old. This week, the Claude High School student will hopefully get the chance to ride three times.

Dawson’s father, Daniel, says that the first ride did not go too well. He redeemed himself with the second ride, receiving a score of 70.

Dawson is currently waiting to see if he gets a third ride, which may not be determined until Saturday. Only the top 20 riders get to go to the final round.

While Dawson’s parents always support him, they are also wary of the dangers of the sport.

“He’s been injured a couple times the past couple years…So every time he rides, we both know that there’s a potential. But we’re supportive of him riding and really want him to win…Just knowing that any time he rides he could get injured,” his father Daniel says.

So far at this week’s competition, he has not been injured. Dawson’s parents will continue to support him, and hope his rodeo career could lead to future scholarships.

In fact, Dawson transferred to Claude High School so he could participate in the dual-credit program with Clarendon College. He hopes to ride for the college’s rodeo team in the future.

Dawson and his family say they couldn’t have made it without the generous support of the Amarillo and Claude communities. His mom says that friends, family and some anonymous donors contributed to the $1500 in travel expenses he needed to compete in Wyoming.

