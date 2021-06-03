Amarillo Symphony Welcomes Guest Artist; Will Perform Works of WTAMU Graduate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Symphony welcomes guest soloist Brandie Sutton for their “Bairos Conducts Mahler 4” Concert June 4th and 5th at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

They will also be playing works by Christopher Garcia who is a graduate of West Texas A&M University and current administrative staff member.

Garcia composed a piece called “Nuage” that was supposed to premiere back in 2020 as he won the Symphony’s WT Student Composers’ Initiative competition.

The concert is happening June 4th and 5th at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

For more information click here.