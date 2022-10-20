AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony is set to present the “Kinderkonzerts” on Oct. 26 and 27 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Amarillo. Officials said this event is intended for students in kindergarten through second grade.

According to an Amarillo Symphony press release, the “Kinderkonzerts” program will feature Sergei Prokofiev in the symphonic fairy tale, Peter and the Wolf, with the addition of ballet dancers from LanDance Ballet Studio.

Officials state that this program aims to give kids the experience of a live orchestra performance, learn to identify instruments, practice active listening skills, and also help them understand how music can tell a story.

“Kinderkonzerts” performance times include:

Wednesday, Oct. 26: 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27: 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Amarillo Symphony said the orchestra will be led by guest conductor Maurice Cohn, a two-time recipient of the Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award and the current Assistant Conductor for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

For more information on the “Kinderkonzerts” program visit, here.