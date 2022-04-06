AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Symphony announced performances from George Jackson and Harmony Zhu at 7:30 p.m. on April 22 and 23, in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

George Jackson will lead the orchestra in the performance of Léo Delibes’s Ballet Suite from “Sylvia,” Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring Harmony Zhu, and “Edgar Elgar’s Enigma Variations”, according to Amarillo Symphony reports.

Tickets will start at $25 and will be available to purchase in advance online or at the door the night of the concert. Tickets for students can be purchased at the door for $10.

For more information about the Amarillo Symphony, visit here.