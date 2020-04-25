Amarillo Supermarkets donate to Take a Bite Out of Hunger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today United Supermarkets, Amigos, and Market Street made a massive donation to “Take a Bite Out of Hunger.”

On Friday morning, April 24, United Supermarkets and Market Street celebrated a decade of giving to the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, with the delivery of 6,040 pounds of apples to the High Plains Food Bank.

Over the past 10 years, United Supermarkets and Market Street have donated over 500 thousand pounds of apples and fed nearly 170 thousand families here on the High Plains.

FirstFruits, created the program in 2010, to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.

Since then, more than 1.2 million pounds of apples have been donated to local food banks across the U.S. and Canada.

