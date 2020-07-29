Amarillo SPCA Remains Open Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo SPCA is a no-kill non-profit organization that helps animals that have been abandoned, injured, or those in need.

Just like other organizations they have been hit hard by the pandemic, they are an organization that survives mostly on donations.

Debra Hall, Manager of the Amarillo SPCA says while they’re closed to the public, they are still allowing adoptions by appointment. You can also donate money, cleaning supplies, and food for the animals they’re caring for.

Hall tells KAMR Local 4 that they’re at capacity when it comes to animals and that they’re getting more and more calls about animals found on the road or out in the country.

For more information, to look at adoptable animals or to donate click here.