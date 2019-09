AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo SPCA will participate in the National Adoption Weekend hosted by PetSmart.

Dogs will be available for adoption at a special price of $85. Adoption fees include sterilization, rabies vaccination, micro-chipping and up to date shots.

Currently, the Amarillo SPCA houses approximately 100 dogs and puppies and around 40 cats and kittens.

The SPCA encourages people who are unable to adopt a pet to still support by donating what they can.