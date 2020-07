AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Squad has fallen behind in the Texas Collegiate League standings due to not playing a regularly scheduled series, but the exhibition series they did play against Texas Stix has been entertaining for fans. After splitting the first two games the Sod Squad finished the series with a 3-1 win to secure the series.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Sunday’s game.