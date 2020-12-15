Amarillo Senior Citizens Association getting a new home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners voted to accept the purchase of the ASCA building in the San Jacinto area.

Amarillo Senior Citizens is investing more than $350,000 to improve the property.

Several groups contributed to the association’s efforts to raise funds, including High Plains Christian Ministries and The Kimble Foundation.

“It’s in the San Jacinto area. That’s an area that the city and the county wants to see revitalized. And so, for our part we’re happy to contribute in a small way to some investment coming back into that area,” said Jackson Latiner, Civil Division Chief Potter County Attorney’s Office.

The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association was headquartered at Amarillo College’s downtown campus for nearly five decades.