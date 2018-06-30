Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration to Kick off Tomorrow Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration will kick off in downtown tomorrow for its second year.

It is scheduled to be a busy day in downtown from start to finish as the Historic Route 66 Association begins the Fourth of July celebration early.

It will begin at 9 a.m. with Center City's Amarillo Community Market at 8th and Polk Street.

"We'll have live music and then in the beer garden, just north of Six Car Brew Pub, we're gonna have yoga," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of City Center of Amarillo, "and we think it'll be so fun just to get people involved with our downtown and 100 vendors, 38 restaurants, we just know people are gonna have a great time downtown."

The rest of the events, including the car show, antique market and more will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along 6th Street.

Live music will begin at 4 p.m. and will continue on several different stages until the fireworks show ends late in the evening.

"It's just something that our city can do to come together," said Cpl. Jeb Hilton of Amarillo Police Dept. "There's so many things that happen and arguments and things that go on where people just don't see eye to eye and this is something we can come together. We can be a community and we can have a great time."

Trolleys will give rides to people going to and from the festival as some streets will be closed to through traffic.

"From 5th to 8th Street is gonna be blocked off and from Pierce Street all the way over to Tyler Street is gonna be blocked off, so there's gonna be a large portion of downtown that you won't be able to get to by vehicle," said Cpl. Hilton.

The festival will also feature plenty of public parking in downtown with more than 5,000 spaces within six blocks.

Cpl. Hilton said the fireworks will be lit from the parking lot east of City Hall, so the best view of the show will be anywhere overlooking the MPEV area.

While the Route 66 Celebration is taking place a few days early, there are still many Fourth of July celebrations to look forward to next week.

For a full list of celebrations in our area, click here.

