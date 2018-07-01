Amarillo's 2nd Route 66 Celebration Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Today marks Amarillo's second year of celebrating the Fourth of July early with the Route 66 Celebration.

It is a day full of music, food and fireworks in downtown Amarillo.

"We're excited to be in downtown," said James Harrison, Vice President of Business Development & Government Affairs for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. "It's fun to bring people downtown. You know, there's such excitement downtown. We're excited to be able to do this again this year."

Harrison said putting on an event of this size is a big undertaking but it pays off, especially for businesses in downtown and vendors who come for the event.

"It is a good way to get out of the house on a Saturday afternoon, come and meet everybody, walk around and see what's going on for the day," said Tosha Hales, Owner and Operator of Tosha's Treats ice cream truck. "This gives everybody a chance to come look around and truck owners or food truck owners, you know, they all get business they might not have had if they sit at home."

As downtown revitalization projects continue, the celebration is a positive way for people to come together and celebrate the Fourth of July a little bit earlier without missing the parade in Canyon or any other traditions.

"Everybody kinda comes together," Harrison said. 'It's the Amarillo way. You know, it's refreshing to know we have such a city that will come together, and be happy and be excited and have a good time."

The celebration kicked off early today on 6th Street with something for just about everyone.

Harrison said the Chamber of Commerce expects people to continue coming from all over the Panhandle for the new celebration.

