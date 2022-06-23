AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) wanted to remind residents that fireworks are unsafe and illegal inside city limits.

According to a COA news release, it is illegal to possess, sell or shoot fireworks within the city limits of Amarillo even on private property. Violators face a fine of up to $2,000. COA said the hot, dry, and windy conditions in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, fireworks greatly increase the chances for fire, if not wildfires, that can be destructive.

“Amarillo residents and residents of the Golden Spread are all too aware of how quickly and dangerously fires can spread,” said COA Fire Marshal Jacob Diaz. “Fireworks are a significant risk for wildfires – and wildfires can threaten an entire neighborhood or community.”

Officials said that in the city limits of Amarillo, it is illegal to shoot fireworks in public right-of-ways and ditches. Fireworks are also illegal in public areas of Potter and Randall counties. Fireworks are legal on private property in Potter and Randall counties with the permission of the property owner.

“The protection of the Amarillo community is just too important and the risk posed by fireworks is just too great,” said Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld. “We want Amarillo residents to be aware that fireworks are illegal in the city limits to help protect the entire community.”

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov