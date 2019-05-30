Amarillo Reads in the Summer begins Saturday

This year’s Amarillo Reads in the Summer program’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.” The program sign up begins on Saturday, June 1 at all Amarillo Public Library locations.

The kick-off event, “Stepping out into our Solar System: NASA’s Plans for Human Exploration” presented by Dr. Eileen Stansbery, Chief Scientist of NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Deputy Director of Exploration, Integration, and Science, is on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Library, 413 SE 4th.

For more information about the program, click here.

