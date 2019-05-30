Amarillo Reads in the Summer begins Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This year’s Amarillo Reads in the Summer program’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.” The program sign up begins on Saturday, June 1 at all Amarillo Public Library locations.

The kick-off event, “Stepping out into our Solar System: NASA’s Plans for Human Exploration” presented by Dr. Eileen Stansbery, Chief Scientist of NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Deputy Director of Exploration, Integration, and Science, is on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Library, 413 SE 4th.

For more information about the program, click here
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss