Amarillo ranks #2 in Texas for alcohol-impaired crashes resulting in fatalities and serious injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to TxDOT, Amarillo ranks number two in the state for alcohol-impaired crashes that result in fatalities and serious injuries.

“It’s sad to say that in this day and age, with the amount of public education that, not just TxDOT, but agencies all across the state and all across the nation, all the effort we’ve put into raising awareness, we still have a serious problem with it”, said Sonja Gross, Public Information Officer of TxDOT’s Amarillo District.

TxDOT’s statistics show while alcohol-impaired driving affects all age groups and demographics, the 21-30 age bracket in particular sees the highest rates of DWI incidents on the states roadways.

“You’re young, and you’re having fun, and you want to continue to have that fun,” Gross said. “But after fun, there’s life, you’re going to get to a point where you’re going to want to have a family, you’re going to want to see your kids grow and graduate. Celebrate all that life has to offer, and you can’t do that if you’re not with us.”

No matter the messaging, no matter the awareness, there’s only one way to truly ensure a safe ride home for yourself and fellow drivers.

“What it boils down to is personal responsibility,” Gross said. “Life is all about choices, so let’s all work together and make some good ones.”

According to TxDOT, here are the top 10 city rankings in Texas for alcohol-impaired crashes that result in fatalities and serious injuries.