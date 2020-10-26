Amarillo Public Library cancels evening ESL classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library has announced that it is cancelling its ESL classes for Monday and Tuesday evening, Oct. 26 and 27, due to weather.
For more closures and delays visit MyHighPlains.com
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 329 new cases, 1,269 recoveries in Amarillo area
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Zeta nearing hurricane strength as it moves toward Yucatan Peninsula
- US Marshalls recover 45 missing children during anti-human trafficking operation
- Kushner says Black people must ‘want’ to succeed
- Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York