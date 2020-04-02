Amarillo Public Heath Dept. reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting nine new cases between Potter and Randall Counties.
APH reports Randall County has four new cases, and Potter has five new cases.
Earlier this morning, the City of Amarillo reported it’s first two recoveries from COVID-19.
There are now a total of 72 reported COVID-19 cases on the High Plains.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:36 p.m. on April 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|8
|0
|0
|Curry
|5
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|2
|0
|0
|Donley
|3
|0
|0
|Gray
|1
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|0
|0
|Oldham
|2
|1
|0
|Potter
|21
|0
|0
|Randall
|21
|0
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|0
