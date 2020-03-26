Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 Report Card shows 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Amarillo-area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo-area.

According to the Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 Report Card, there is now one case in Potter County and an additional case in Randall County, bringing the total number in Randall County to three.

There are now 15 confirmed cases on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3 p.m. on March 26, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Deaths Castro 6 0 Curry 1 0 Deaf Smith 2 0 Oldham 1 1 Potter 1 0 Randall 3 0 Swisher 1 0

