Amarillo Public Health COVID-19 Report Card shows 2 more confirmed cases in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 report card for Saturday, March 28, showed two more confirmed cases in Potter County.

The total number of cases reported to APH is is now at 14. Potter County has four confirmed COVID-19 cases, Randall County has three, and there are seven reported cases outside of the APH District.

Total deaths reported to APH stands at one. That death was in Oldham County.

The Report card said that six of those sick, remain in isolation at home. While one is in a medical facility. The age groups for those in the report card range from 30 to 80 plus. years of age.

